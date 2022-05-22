STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four held for Neeraj’s murder, two on the run: Police

Joel Davis identified the accused as Abhinandan Yadav, 26, Vijay Yadav, 22, Rohit Yadav 18, and Sanjay Yadav, 25, and their friends Mahesh Aheer Yadav and a juvenile.

Neeraj Panwar and Sanjana Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ruling out any ‘honour killing’, West Zone police on Saturday said that 23-year-old Neeraj Panwar was murdered by the cousins of his wife Sanjana Yadav on Friday as they were angry due to the sense of humiliation they bore inside. Briefing the media on the sensational murder here, West Zone DCP Joel Davis said that there was no involvement of Sanjana’s parents or other elders in the planning or execution of the murder. He said that six persons, including a juvenile, were involved in the murder, of whom four are in custody and two others absconding. 

All the accused were identified as Sanjana’s cousins and their friends. Seven teams comprising personnel from the Task Force, Special Force, local police, Armed Reserve Force along with other technical teams zeroed in on the accused with the help of CCTV footage and mobile phone signals. The accused were headed towards Gurmitkal in Karnataka when they were detained, he said. 

Joel Davis identified the accused as Abhinandan Yadav, 26, Vijay Yadav, 22, Rohit Yadav 18, and Sanjay Yadav, 25, and their friends Mahesh Aheer Yadav and a juvenile. Vijay  Rohit, Sanjay and the juvenile were taken into custody. 

“Neeraj married Sanjana in April 2021 against the wishes of her family. The couple registered a complaint with Afzalgunj police after receiving threats from Sanjana’s family. The duo were given counselling by the police and were asked to stay somewhere safe. They resided in Shamshergunj till recently, and to start handling the family business, Neeraj and his wife moved to their in-laws residence at Afzalgunj,” the DCP said. 

He said that Sanjana’s cousins had initially consoled her parents that she would be happy with the person she loved, but over time, they began to feel humiliated. They kept an eye on Neeraj’s movements and attacked him on Friday, the DCP said.  

