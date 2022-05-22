Invest in Telangana: KTR to Indian diaspora in London

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Industries and IT KT Rama Rao on Saturday urged the Indian diaspora to support Telangana government in the creation of wealth and employment, besides continuing the momentum of growth and development that is already on. Addressing the Indian Diaspora at a ‘Meet and Greet’ event in London, the Minister stated that they had supported the Telangana movement and have always promoted the Telangana cause wherever they are in the world.

The Minister stated that the Telangana delegation had fruitful meetings with heads of various companies during his official visit. “We will establish deeper connections with the UK in the days to come,” he added.

He stated that the world’s largest Amazon campus is situated in Hyderabad. “Google, Facebook, Micron, Apple, Qualcomm, Uber, Salesforce and Novartis have their second-largest campuses in Hyderabad and they all have come in the last six years. They have chosen Telangana because of its stable leadership and able governance.”

“If you are thinking of setting up your company in Telangana, I urge you to think of Tier II towns and not just Hyderabad,” KTR said. The Minister highlighted that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), the world’s largest lift irrigation project, was constructed in less than four years which is providing irrigation facilities to lakhs of acres of agricultural land.

Telangana’s per capita income was Rs1.24 lakh crore in 2014 but it rose by 130 per cent to Rs 2.78 crore in seven years. The GSDP was Rs 5.6 lakh crore in 2014 and galloped to `11.54 lakh crore, he said, adding this data was shared by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Min welcomes Arrival UK

The IT Minister and senior leadership of ALLOX Resources (a Hyderabad-based company) visited Arrival UK Limited at Banbury. Arrival UK is a London headquartered NASDAQ-listed Technology company that is using a new and better approach to sustainable manufacturing focusing on electric vehicles in the Commercial segment. The firm was assured support from Telangana.