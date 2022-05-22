KCR and I learning from each other, says Kejriwal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asked whether Telangana would replicate the Delhi model of school education, he said that it wouldn’t be replicated, but teachers would be sent to Delhi on a study tour. He, however, had reservations about the new National Education Policy (NEP). “A new education policy is fine, but one person formulating something and asking everyone else to implement it is not right,” he said.

Earlier during the day, Rao also visited some Moholla Clinics, which are community clinics setup in Delhi to offer healthcare services to the general population. The CM would be leaving for Chandigarh on Sunday afternoon, to meet the family members of 600 farmers who died in the protests against the three farm bills in the year-long farmers’ agitation in New Delhi. He has announced Rs 3 lakh each for families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “K Chandrashekar Rao has gone into the minute details, which shows his interest in the subject. He has been implementing various welfare schemes and I got to learn from him. He is also learning from our best practices. Learning from each other is the way forward for the nation.”

KCR will meet same fate as NT Rama rao, Chandrababu, says Eatala

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Saturday predicted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would meet a similar fate as that faced by former chief ministers late NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu, if he tried to dabble in national politics while neglecting issues being faced by people in the State. Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally, he recalled how NT Rama Rao had lost from Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency when he tried to set his feet in national politics, and how Naidu had failed repeatedly while trying to do so. Rajender cautioned people not to fall for populist schemes like pensions and Rythu Bandhu, as KCR would ultimately recover more than that by hiking prices of various services and putting that burden on people.