Nizamabad MLC Kavitha launches fresh salvo against BJP, Congress

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Continuing her tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were sullying the farmers’ community with their statements.

Addressing a party meeting in the Koratla Assembly segment, the former Nizamabad MP said MLC T Jeevan Reddy from the Congress has done nothing for the farmers and questioned the current Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri on his assurance to bring turmeric board for Telangana ryots. Taking a dig at a famous tagline of the BJP for the PM, Kavitha said, “The truth is that ‘Modi hai toh mushkil hai’ (If there is Modi, there is trouble),” while claiming that the BJP-led Central government was responsible for the massive inflation and record-high unemployment.

She also lashed out at the Centre for not clearing the Finance Commission grant worth Rs 3,000 crore, the Backward Region grant worth Rs 1,350 crore and the pending GST compensation dues of Rs 2,247 crore. While saying that the “Central government has no answer for their step-motherly attitude towards Telangana,” Kavitha questioned why the Centre hasn’t sanctioned an IIM, IIT for the State.

‘Tourists visit TS to settle scores’

The TRS MLC also accused the Congress of fiddling with the feelings of farmers while terming the Warangal Declaration a ‘paper of lies’. Asking Rahul if the Congress has implemented any of its promises in States ruled by the party, she also asked how many times did Rahul had fought for the rights of Telangana farmers.

Political tussle questions Centre on pending dues Rs 3,000 cr was granted by Finance Commission

1.Backward Region grant worth Rs 1,350 cr

2. GST compensation dues of Rs 2,247 cr

MLC Kavitha hits out at Cong

1. In how many States has Congress come through on its many promises, she asked

2. How many times had Rahul Gandhi stood up for Telangana farmers, the MLC questioned