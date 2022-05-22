Sanjana’s kin say ‘honour’ is no motive 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Sanjana Yadav, wife of the victim, and relatives of Neeraj Panwar took to the streets on Saturday demanding capital punishment for the killers, Sanjana’s parents deny the claims of ‘honour’ as motive behing the killing.

Sanjana’s sister Mamta said she got in touch with her within two months of the wedding. When Sanjana said she was being threatened as she had an intercaste marriage, Mamta clarified that it wasn’t someone from the family.

A complaint regarding the same was lodged with Afzalgunj police after which they were counselled by the police. After that, the couple moved to Shamsheer Gunj. Several other family members condemned the involvement of Sanjana’s relatives in the killing. Though her family members had claimed that the suspects were at home when the news of the killing had surfaced, the police teams identified the assailants and identified Sanjana’s cousins and their friends behind the murder.