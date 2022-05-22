STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

SSC exams: All 2,861 centres to have CCTVs 

The Director of Examinations released a detailed list of dos and don’ts for the parents and students to follow ahead of SSC examinations. 

Published: 22nd May 2022 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Director of Examinations released a detailed list of dos and don’ts for the parents and students to follow ahead of SSC examinations. The officials said 2,861 centres will be set up with 33,000 invigilators. It was further informed that each centre will be fitted with CCTV cameras and will also have 144 flying squads to check for cheating and malpractices. A total of 5,09,275 students will be appearing for these exams.

Apart from this, each centre has been asked to undertake all necessary repairs and sanitisation. GHMC and other municipal bodies have been roped in to conduct cleanliness drive outside exam halls. The districts of Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy have highest number of centres - 404, 282 and 249 respectively.
The dos include, reaching exam centres by 8:30 am as entry will not be allowed after 9:35 am.

Students have also been asked to check and confirm if the OMR sheet given to them with the main answer sheet is theirs before writing the exam. The Director noted that students and invigilators must not carry any cellphones, smartphones, smart watches or other electronic devices into exam centres. Students must not carry any paper other than hall ticket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSC examinations CCTV In exam centres
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp