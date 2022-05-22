SSC exams: All 2,861 centres to have CCTVs 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Director of Examinations released a detailed list of dos and don’ts for the parents and students to follow ahead of SSC examinations. The officials said 2,861 centres will be set up with 33,000 invigilators. It was further informed that each centre will be fitted with CCTV cameras and will also have 144 flying squads to check for cheating and malpractices. A total of 5,09,275 students will be appearing for these exams.

Apart from this, each centre has been asked to undertake all necessary repairs and sanitisation. GHMC and other municipal bodies have been roped in to conduct cleanliness drive outside exam halls. The districts of Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy have highest number of centres - 404, 282 and 249 respectively.

The dos include, reaching exam centres by 8:30 am as entry will not be allowed after 9:35 am.

Students have also been asked to check and confirm if the OMR sheet given to them with the main answer sheet is theirs before writing the exam. The Director noted that students and invigilators must not carry any cellphones, smartphones, smart watches or other electronic devices into exam centres. Students must not carry any paper other than hall ticket.