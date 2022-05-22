Telangana: Eternal wait for jobs on compassionate grounds in new districts

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kunti Prasoona has been running from pillar to post for over two years for employment on compassionate grounds after her mother MR Merlin, a public health nurse who was working in a PHC at Burgula in Rangareddy district, passed away in March 2019.

As fate would have it, Merlin died of ovarian cancer in September 2018. Divya Margaret 34, her elder daughter, is schizophrenic. Her father Kunti Devadas, 62, is taking care of her despite his advanced age. Now the responsibility of providing for the family has fallen on Prasoona, 29, the younger daughter. She has done her master’s in computer science and has been knocking on the doors of the Health Department for a job on compassionate grounds.

In February 2020, she submitted her documents at DMHO office of Rangareddy district, opting to work in the same district where her mother had served. After making several visits to the DMHO and district collector’s office for over a year, she was told that she has to approach Nagarkurnool Collector’s office as she was local to the newly created district.

The district administration has told her that no guidelines have been issued by the State government to recruit staff on compassionate grounds yet after the creation of new districts. The numbers of pending applications could be over a hundred in all the newly formed districts are taken into consideration.

In absence of new rules after 2018, the district administration in Mahbubnagar was recruiting candidates on compassionate grounds as per the guidelines in force then, since the State government was yet to initiate the process. This has led to piling up of the applications for jobs on compassionate grounds in collectorates, the source told Express.

14 requests seeking employment on compassionate grounds which have been pending in Nagarkurnool district