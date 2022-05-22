STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TPCC president Revanth Reddy asks CM to cancel GO for land pooling in 3 districts

In an open letter to the chief minister on Sunday, Revanth has warned him that Congress would launch a massive agitation in support of the farmers if the GO was not withdrawn. 

Published: 22nd May 2022 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to immediately cancel the government order for land pooling in Warangal, Hanumakonda and Jangaon districts, which intends to lay an outer ring road, for which the district administration has been planning to acquire 21,517 acres covering 27 villages, from around one lakh farmers- mostly small and marginal farmers.

In an open letter to the chief minister on Sunday, Revanth has warned him that Congress would launch a massive agitation in support of the farmers if the GO was not withdrawn. 

He stated that farmers were spending sleepless nights fearing an uncertain future, ever since the issue of land pooling was raised by the district administration. He has expressed his fears of farmers turning into migrant labourers if their lands were acquired.

Revanth has also questioned why Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar's native village Akkampet was still far from being developed, which certainly reflected the kind of hatred the chief minister had towards the great Telangana ideologue. 

He conveyed how basic facilities were lacking in the village, which was not even made a revenue village after the reorganisation of gram panchayats in the state.

He has demanded the chief minister to immediately implement Mission Bhagiratha works in the village, as there is no proper facility for drinking water. 

Also drawing the attention of the chief minister to the plight of Dalits living in Akkampet, he has demanded the State government construct 2bhk houses and implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC president Revanth Reddy K Chandrashekar Rao land pooling
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp