TPCC president Revanth Reddy asks CM to cancel GO for land pooling in 3 districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to immediately cancel the government order for land pooling in Warangal, Hanumakonda and Jangaon districts, which intends to lay an outer ring road, for which the district administration has been planning to acquire 21,517 acres covering 27 villages, from around one lakh farmers- mostly small and marginal farmers.

In an open letter to the chief minister on Sunday, Revanth has warned him that Congress would launch a massive agitation in support of the farmers if the GO was not withdrawn.

He stated that farmers were spending sleepless nights fearing an uncertain future, ever since the issue of land pooling was raised by the district administration. He has expressed his fears of farmers turning into migrant labourers if their lands were acquired.

Revanth has also questioned why Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar's native village Akkampet was still far from being developed, which certainly reflected the kind of hatred the chief minister had towards the great Telangana ideologue.

He conveyed how basic facilities were lacking in the village, which was not even made a revenue village after the reorganisation of gram panchayats in the state.

He has demanded the chief minister to immediately implement Mission Bhagiratha works in the village, as there is no proper facility for drinking water.

Also drawing the attention of the chief minister to the plight of Dalits living in Akkampet, he has demanded the State government construct 2bhk houses and implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the village.