Village Revenue Assistants protesting against police taken into custody

Published: 22nd May 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Several Village Revenue Assistants were taken into protective custody on Saturday while they were protesting against police high-handedness. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) held a protest on Saturday against the alleged police high-handedness against them for demanding implementation of pay-scale. Many of them have been taken into preventive custody. Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) has condemned the police action on VRAs at CCLA office in Hyderabad during their peaceful protest.

In a statement, TRESA president V Ravinder Reddy stated that many VRAs were injured due to the police highhandedness at various locations across the State and many were arrested while they were on their way to join a peaceful protest in Hyderabad. 

Noting that such acts would only bring disrepute to the State government, he demanded that the government wake-up to the plight of VRAs and implement the pay-scale.

Village Revenue Assistants arrested Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association
Comments

