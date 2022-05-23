Aid for others ‘when own farmers suffer’ draws ire, members of RAV question KCR

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Members of the Raithu Aikya Vedika (RAV) in Jagtial district questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over his decision to provide financial aid for farmers of other states. During his visit to Punjab, the CM handed over cheques of Rs 3 lakh each to families of farmers who died in the recent stir against the three farm laws that were repealed later. The leaders of the farmers’ body criticised the CM for ‘never speaking a word’ on the plight of 1,200 farmers that killed themselves in Telangana, but showing kindness to farmers of other States.

“The situation of farmers in Telangana is miserable. They have never been given even one rupee, but our CM is showing affection affection towards farmers of other States,” RAV district president Pannala Tirupati Reddy said. He alleged that there were CM’s vested interests behind showing care for farmers of the other State. “He wants to lay ground for Central politics.” Sugarcane Producers’ Association president Mamidi Narayana Reddy said, “Here, procurement process began 45 days ago, but only 40 per cent produce has been procured.”

‘Over 1,200 ryots died by suicide in TS’

