STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Aid for others ‘when own farmers suffer’ draws ire, members of RAV question KCR

During his visit to Punjab, the CM handed over cheques of Rs 3 lakh each to families of farmers who died in the recent stir against the three farm laws that were repealed later. 

Published: 23rd May 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Members of the Raithu Aikya Vedika (RAV) in Jagtial district questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over his decision to provide financial aid for farmers of other states. During his visit to Punjab, the CM handed over cheques of Rs 3 lakh each to families of farmers who died in the recent stir against the three farm laws that were repealed later. The leaders of the farmers’ body criticised the CM for ‘never speaking a word’ on the plight of 1,200 farmers that killed themselves in Telangana, but showing kindness to farmers of other States.

“The situation of farmers in Telangana is miserable. They have never been given even one rupee, but our CM is showing affection affection towards farmers of other States,” RAV district president Pannala Tirupati Reddy said. He alleged that there were CM’s vested interests behind showing care for farmers of the other State. “He wants to lay ground for Central politics.” Sugarcane Producers’ Association president Mamidi Narayana Reddy said, “Here, procurement process began 45 days ago, but only 40 per cent produce has been procured.”

‘Over 1,200 ryots died by suicide in TS’

Raithu Aikya Vedika leaders criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for ‘never speaking a word’ on the plight of 1,200 farmers that killed themselves in Telangana, but showing kindness to the farmers from other States

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RAV K Chandrasekhar Rao Raithu Aikya Vedika Farmers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp