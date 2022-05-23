KT Rama Rao parking money extorted in TS, says  Karimngar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president and Karimngar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged that IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s London tour was meant for ‘safekeeping money that was extorted from the people of Telangana in foreign countries.’ He said, “On other hand, his father KCR is distributing money of Telangana people to the Punjab farmers just to make news headlines.”

He was speaking while taking stock of preparations for Hindu Ekta Yatra that will be held on the eve of Hanuman Jayanthi in Karimnagar. Launching a scathing attack on the State government, he said that they extorted Rs 65,000 crore from the people in the name of VAT on fuel during the last eight years. He also alleged that the State government was not ready to pay salaries to the employees regularly, but they were ready to help Punjab farmers.