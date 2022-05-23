STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Minister urges Telangana CM to oppose ‘unfair’ WTO policies

He said that that such policies were benefiting the developed countries and adversely affecting the trade prospects of developing nations.

Published: 23rd May 2022

Former Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao

Former Agriculture Minister of the erstwhile AP and former MP Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Agriculture Minister of the erstwhile AP and former MP Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao has sought Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s intervention to build pressure on the Centre to oppose the ‘unfair’ policies of World Trade Organisation, such as ‘Dunkel Draft’. He said that such policies were benefiting the developed countries and adversely affecting the trade prospects of developing nations.

Rao met Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy at the Ministers’ quarters on Sunday and asked him to convey the issue to the Chief Minister and urge him to join hands with the other CMs and build pressure on the Centre in this regard.

