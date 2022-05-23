KCR-Kejriwal bond unlikely to stall AAP expansion in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to Delhi and his ties with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, which have been on full display over the last two days, would not impact the AAP’s plans of expansion into Telangana, the party leaders said.

AAP leaders have already announced that they would expand in Telangana, especially after assuming power in Punjab after the recently held State Assembly elections. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in his address in Chandigarh on Sunday described Arvind Kejriwal as ‘friend’.

“Chandrasekhar Rao’s meeting with Kejriwal is just a government-to-government affair. Rao wanted to know about some good steps that our government in Delhi has taken. Our plans to expand the party in Telangana will continue. We will announce some programmes shortly,” AAP south India in-charge Somnath Bharti told Express on Sunday.

AAP Telangana treasurer Shobanbabu Bhukya said that Kejriwal was expected to address a rally in the State within the next two months. Some big leaders were expected to join AAP in the State, he said. According to sources, both the Chief Ministers discussed various issues for over one-and-half hours in Delhi when they met over lunch. Later, they flew to Chandigarh.

Is Delhi CM KCR’s ‘friend in need’?

AAP leaders have already announced that they would expand in Telangana, especially after assuming power in Punjab after the recently held State Assembly elections. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in his address in Chandigarh on Sunday described Arvind Kejriwal as ‘friend’, signalling the possibility for more significant political relations