Two Hyderabad picnickers drown in Kondapochamma Reservoir 

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Two youths drowned in Kondapochamma Reservoir in Gajwel constituency of Siddipet district on Sunday. The victims were identified as Rajiv Sharma and Akshay Venkat of Hyderabad. According to the police, the duo along with their friend Rushab Sha reached the reservoir at around 6.30 am, on a weekend trip.

Rajiv, who was the first in the group to dive into the water for a swim, accidentally drowned. On seeing this, Akshay jumped into the waters to rescue Rajiv but got drowned in the process. The third person in the group, Rushab Sha did not venture into the reservoir. When he cried for help, other tourists and locals rushed to the spot.

On being informed by locals, a team of police from Mulugu police station immediately reached spot. The team led by Mulugu Sub-Inspector Ranga Krishna, with the support of divers, retrieved the body of the youths by afternoon. The bodies were sent to Gajwel Government Hospital for post-mortem. The officers also informed the victim’s families.The police have registered a case and started an investigation.