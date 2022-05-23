STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two Hyderabad picnickers drown in Kondapochamma Reservoir 

On being informed by locals, a team of police from Mulugu police station immediately reached spot.

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Two youths drowned in Kondapochamma Reservoir in Gajwel constituency of Siddipet district on Sunday. The victims were identified as Rajiv Sharma and Akshay Venkat of Hyderabad. According to the police, the duo along with their friend Rushab Sha reached the reservoir at around 6.30 am, on a weekend trip.

Rajiv, who was the first in the group to dive into the water for a swim, accidentally drowned. On seeing this, Akshay jumped into the waters to rescue Rajiv but got drowned in the process. The third person in the group, Rushab Sha did not venture into the reservoir. When he cried for help, other tourists and locals rushed to the spot. 

On being informed by locals, a team of police from Mulugu police station immediately reached spot. The team led by Mulugu Sub-Inspector Ranga Krishna, with the support of divers, retrieved the body of the youths by afternoon. The bodies were sent to Gajwel Government Hospital for post-mortem. The officers also informed the victim’s families.The police have registered a case and started an investigation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kondapochamma Reservoir Drown
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp