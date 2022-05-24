CLC says top cops should not be allowed to get away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) Telangana on Monday demanded implementation of the Justice Sirpurkar Commission recommendation and registration of murder case against the police personnel, including the officers who supervised the investigation and the alleged encounter that followed.

Welcoming the final report of the commission, the CLC said that when such gory crimes take place, there is obviously a demand from the society at large for instant justice, but those in authority and those protecting the law should be patient and ensure that the perpetrators get a fair trial. CLC president Gaddam Laxman said that every time there is an encounter, police claim they fired in self defence. “But this claim has to be proven in the court of law. In fact a judicial probe has to be done for all encounters across the country,” he said.