Easy paper, say SSC students on Day 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first day of SSC examinations went off smoothly, with students stating that the question paper (First Language) was easy. Many felt that they would score good marks. According to the Director of Government Examinations, of the 5,08,143 students who applied for exams, 5,03,041 were present across the State.

The students went to the 3,000+ centres which are all fitted with CCTV cameras. Being the first SSC examination held in two years, this was the first time for this ba-tch of students to give such an exam on a competitive level as previously in Class 7, 8 and 9 examinations, they were directly promoted to the next grade.