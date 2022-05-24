STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Filmmaker Ramgopal Varma booked for duping firm of Rs 56 lakh

After the movie’s release, the victim realised that Varma is not the producer of the movie.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker RaFilmmaker Ram Gopal Varmam Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Miyapur police of Cyberabad commissionerate registered a cheating case against filmmaker Ramgopal Varma on charges of allegedly cheating a production house to the tune of Rs 56 lakh. 

Koppada Sekhar Raju, proprietor of M/s Sekhara Art Creations told police that Varma borrowed money from him saying that he was producing a movie titled Disha and promised to return the money before the movie release. 

However, after the movie’s release, the victim realised that Varma is not the producer of the movie. A case has been registered under Sections 406, 417, 420, 506 of IPC 156 (3) of CrPC and investigation is underway, said police.

Sekhar Raju told police that he got acquainted with Varma through a common friend by name Ramana Reddy in the year 2019 and gave Rs 8 lakh to Varma in January 2020 as the accused was in need of money for movie production, A few days later, Varma borrowed Rs 20 lakh again from the victim. Varma promised to repay the total amount in six months. Varma later said he was producing a movie titled Disha, which would be based on a real-life incident. 

Sekhar Raju told police that Varma informed him that the movie budget had escalated, due to which he was facing a financial crunch and took another Rs 28 lakh from him, promising to repay the total of Rs 56 lakh on or before the release of Disha movie. Later Sekhar Raju found that Varma is not the producer of the movie Disha. Realising that Varma had cheated him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramgopal Varma Sekhara Art Creations Koppada Sekhar Raju
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp