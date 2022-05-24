Filmmaker Ramgopal Varma booked for duping firm of Rs 56 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Miyapur police of Cyberabad commissionerate registered a cheating case against filmmaker Ramgopal Varma on charges of allegedly cheating a production house to the tune of Rs 56 lakh.

Koppada Sekhar Raju, proprietor of M/s Sekhara Art Creations told police that Varma borrowed money from him saying that he was producing a movie titled Disha and promised to return the money before the movie release.

However, after the movie’s release, the victim realised that Varma is not the producer of the movie. A case has been registered under Sections 406, 417, 420, 506 of IPC 156 (3) of CrPC and investigation is underway, said police.

Sekhar Raju told police that he got acquainted with Varma through a common friend by name Ramana Reddy in the year 2019 and gave Rs 8 lakh to Varma in January 2020 as the accused was in need of money for movie production, A few days later, Varma borrowed Rs 20 lakh again from the victim. Varma promised to repay the total amount in six months. Varma later said he was producing a movie titled Disha, which would be based on a real-life incident.

Sekhar Raju told police that Varma informed him that the movie budget had escalated, due to which he was facing a financial crunch and took another Rs 28 lakh from him, promising to repay the total of Rs 56 lakh on or before the release of Disha movie. Later Sekhar Raju found that Varma is not the producer of the movie Disha. Realising that Varma had cheated him.