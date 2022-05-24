STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

India needs conducive regulatory framework for life sciences: KTR

He said that the Government of Telangana has created synergy between academia and industry which helps in finding solutions to various issues.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that a conducive regulatory framework in the life sciences sector was needed in India, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that revolutionary reforms were needed to strengthen the sector in the country to compete with the world.

Speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Telangana Life Sciences Industry’s Vision For 2030’ at World Economic Forum in Davos, Rama Rao said emphasised that Telangana is known as the ‘vaccine capital of the world’ and ‘Life Sciences capital of the country’, the Minister said that Hyderabad Pharma City spread across 19,000 acres will be the world’s largest pharma cluster. 

He said that the Government of Telangana has created synergy between academia and industry which helps in finding solutions to various issues. “Innovations in the life sciences sector is the need of the hour. The sector is fast growing in the digital drug discovery space and there is a need for the IT and pharma sectors to come together and work,” Rama Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTR KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp