India needs conducive regulatory framework for life sciences: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that a conducive regulatory framework in the life sciences sector was needed in India, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that revolutionary reforms were needed to strengthen the sector in the country to compete with the world.

Speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Telangana Life Sciences Industry’s Vision For 2030’ at World Economic Forum in Davos, Rama Rao said emphasised that Telangana is known as the ‘vaccine capital of the world’ and ‘Life Sciences capital of the country’, the Minister said that Hyderabad Pharma City spread across 19,000 acres will be the world’s largest pharma cluster.

He said that the Government of Telangana has created synergy between academia and industry which helps in finding solutions to various issues. “Innovations in the life sciences sector is the need of the hour. The sector is fast growing in the digital drug discovery space and there is a need for the IT and pharma sectors to come together and work,” Rama Rao said.