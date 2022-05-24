KCR back in Hyderabad, Bengluru next stop

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After announcing that before long the nation will witness sensational developments and arraigning the Centre for its “lopsided” agriculture policy, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returned to Hyderabad from Delhi on Monday, rounding off his two-day tour.

Though it was expected that he would stay in Delhi for a few more days, he cut his tour short and returned home. It was expected that he would meet economists and others to discuss the broad contours of his alternative agenda for the nation. Rao is now scheduled to leave for Bengaluru on May 26 when PM Narendra Modi will be arriving in Hyderabad to attend the 20th anniversary celebrations of Indian School of Business.

The CM, during his two-day visit to the nation’s capital, did not elaborate on his announcement of a “sensational” development. Though it may not have anything to do with any effort in building an alternative coalition to the BJP as General Elections are still quite far away, it is surmised that it would be something to do with unveiling of the alternative policy for the nation, mostly to empower farmers.

At the farmers’ meeting on Sunday, CMs of Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively were present. This, despite the fact that AAP leader Somnath Bharati who visited Hyderabad recently described KCR’s government as the most corrupt one while calling it to account for its various acts of omissions and commissions.