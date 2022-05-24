STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR back in Hyderabad, Bengluru next stop

Though it was expected that he would stay in Delhi for a few more days, he cut his tour short and returned home.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After announcing that before long the nation will witness sensational developments and arraigning the Centre for its “lopsided” agriculture policy, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returned to Hyderabad from Delhi on Monday, rounding off his two-day tour.

Though it was expected that he would stay in Delhi for a few more days, he cut his tour short and returned home. It was expected that he would meet economists and others to discuss the broad contours of his alternative agenda for the nation. Rao is now scheduled to leave for Bengaluru on May 26 when PM Narendra Modi will be arriving in Hyderabad to attend the 20th anniversary celebrations of Indian School of Business. 

The CM, during his two-day visit to the nation’s capital, did not elaborate on his announcement of a “sensational” development. Though it may not have anything to do with any effort in building an alternative coalition to the BJP as General Elections are still quite far away, it is surmised that it would be something to do with unveiling of the alternative policy for the nation, mostly to empower farmers. 
At the farmers’ meeting on Sunday, CMs of Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively were present. This, despite the fact that AAP leader Somnath Bharati who visited Hyderabad recently described KCR’s government as the most corrupt one while calling it to account for its various acts of omissions and commissions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp