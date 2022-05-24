Lulu Group to invest Rs 500 crore in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Lulu Group has revealed its decision to invest Rs 500 crore in Telangana and start their operations in the food processing sector in the State. This was revealed during a meeting IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had with company head Yusuf Ali in Davos on Monday. On behalf of the Telangana government, Rama Rao also presented to Yusuf Ali the permits required to set up the food processing unit in the State. Speaking on the occasion, Yusuf Ali said: “The foundation stone for the food

processing unit would be laid soon.”

Lulu plans to set up commercial complexes in TS

“The proposed processing unit would facilitate export of food processing products from Telangana to Europe and other foreign countries,” Yusuf Ali said. He also revealed that the group plans to construct large-scale commercial complexes in Telangana. “We have already finalised several areas in Hyderabad for this purpose and we are currently in talks with respective property owners,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao said that the primary objective is to have an excellent international-level shopping mall in Hyderabad. “Hyderabad is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and Lulu Group is looking forward to invest in the city,” he said. “The Telangana government is working towards creating demand for agricultural products and agricultural allied products through food processing units and this would help the Lulu Group to set up an international-level food processing unit,” he added.