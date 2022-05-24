STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malkajgiri Corporator booked for abusing civic body official

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri police on Monday registered a case against Malkajgiri corporator Uravalli Sravan on charges of abusing a women GHMC official and intimidating her. On a complaint from the official, the case was registered under Sections 353, 504, 509 of the IPC.

E Loakya, who works as a Deputy Executive Engineer for Sub-division -II Malkajgiri Circle at Malkajgiri, in her complaint stated that on Monday she was on a site inspection at Vasanthapuri Colony. The Deputy Commissioner called her and informed that Sravan wanted to discuss the progress of works in Malkajgiri division. 

Later during the noon, the victim went to the Deputy Commissioner’s office for a meeting. 
During the meeting, Sravan started abusing her in filthy language in the middle of the meeting and made derogatory comments. In the process, he also created nuisance at the workplace and deterred her from discharging her duty.

