OU launches Cluster Colleges programme

 The Cluster Colleges programme will be integrated so as to multiply productivity, efficiency, optimisation of resources and better learning outcomes.  

Published: 24th May 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Principals of 10 autonomous colleges entered into an agreement to commence activities under the Cluster Colleges programme, which includes exchange of faculty, researchers and students as well as opportunities for collaborative research projects and publications.

An MoU to this effect was signed on Monday in the presence of Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Professor D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Professor R Limbadri, Chairman of Telangana State Council for Higher Education.

The 10 colleges that signed the agreement are St Ann’s College for Women, Mehdipatnam, Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, St Joseph’s Degree & PG College, St Francis College for Women, RBVRR College, Narayanaguda, Bhavan’s New Science College, King Koti, Nizam College, Government College for Women, Begumpet, Government City College and University College for Women, Koti. These colleges are currently under the jurisdiction of Osmania University and are part of this Cluster Colleges system.  The Cluster Colleges programme will be integrated so as to multiply productivity, efficiency, optimisation of resources and better learning outcomes.  

Through this programme, the students will have the choice of completing subject in different partnering colleges while getting exposed to different learning experiences and access to shared resources available in these highly acclaimed colleges.

While congratulating the participating Cluster Colleges, the Commissioner of Collegiate Education said that this arrangement would facilitate better teaching-learning through networking of facilities available among the best of the colleges.

