Respite from heat in sight as monsoon to arrive early in TS

After reeling under severe heat wave and intense weather conditions for over a month, Telangana is set to experience rains as the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive early this year.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:14 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After reeling under severe heatwave and intense weather conditions for over a month, Telangana is set to experience rains as the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive early this year. According to the Regional Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon would reach Telangana in the first week of June.

“This time, monsoon will be above normal in northern Telangana districts like Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial and Asifabad. The other parts of the State would mostly witness normal monsoon,” said a senior official.

Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala coast by May 27, five days earlier than usual and then spread to other States. Usually, the monsoon arrives in Kerala on June 1 and later hits States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

Weathermen said that wind direction has also been changing in the State. Strong westerlies are prevailing over the State and under its influence, temperatures are on a downward trend in the range of 420 Celsius to 430 Celsius in the last few days. In Hyderabad, temperatures were less than 380 Celsius.

43.50 C : The highest temperature was recorded at Garla in Mahabubabad in the last 24 hours  
22.10 C : The lowest temperature recorded at Nagaram in Vikarabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in the next three days

