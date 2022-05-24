STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revanth Reddy assures justice for woman of Lakshmapur

He recalled that Lakshmapur village had been adopted by the Chief Minister.

Published: 24th May 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 04:51 AM

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy called on Kumari Yellavva, who lost her house during the road expansion works in Lakshmapur village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, during his Rythu Rachabanda programme. Revanth spoke to the district Collector and demanded that the government construct a new house for Yellavva within a month’s time. “If the government does not construct the house, then the Congress will build a new house for Yellamma,” he declared. 

“Yellavva lost her house, as the government laid a road to the CM’s farmhouse. It is ironic that KCR did not give a house to Yellavva. Instead, he distributed cheques to farmers in Punjab,” Revanth said.
He recalled that Lakshmapur village had been adopted by the Chief Minister. The latter even launched Dharani portal here. However, there were several problems in the village with regard to the Dharani portal. As many as 582 farmers in the village did not have account numbers. Thus these farmers were not receiving Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, Revanth stated. 

