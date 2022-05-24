Revanth’s remarks give TRS ammo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Annoyed by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s description of Reddys as leaders more reliable and competent than Velamas in running political parties and winning elections, the TRS burst out in protest, accusing the Congress leader of driving a wedge between the two castes. Revanth Reddy, speaking at a meeting at Kodangal on Sunday, said that on any given day, Reddys were better than Velamas in providing leadership and steering a State to development.

He termed Reddys as very reliable and strong. He even dug into history and said that there was a discord between Velamas and Reddys since Kakatiya rule. Kakatiya kingdom had collapsed as Pratapa Rudra banked on Padma Nayakas (Velamas) instead of Reddys, he pointed out. Those who trusted Reddys neither incurred any loss nor were left to fend for themselves.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy squats to interact with Kumari Yellavva during a Rachabanda programme at Lakshmapur in Medchal district on Monday

The PCC chief also heaped praises on the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who helped Congress to form government at the Centre. Revanth also wanted that Reddys should continue farming. He called upon his “Reddy brothers” to possess at least five to 10 acre of land. “If we have agriculture lands, then the country or the State will remain in the hands of Reddys”, he said. “Reddys are being neglected politically because we are giving up agriculture and lost connection with weaker sections. SCs and Tribals are knocking on the doors of Reddys, because we are helping them by all means. SCs and Tribals always reposed faith in Reddys because help them,” Revanth said.

However, Rythu Bandhu Samithi state president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was giving opportunities to all irrespective of their caste or religion. He alleged that Revanth was trying to create a rift among castes and religions. “It is very unfortunate that wastrels like Revanth Reddy are in politics,” Rajeswar Reddy said. The TRS leader said that one should not seek political opportunity or power by using caste. Those who do good service to the people would come to power and not based on castes or religion, Palla said.