STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Revanth’s remarks give TRS ammo

Ruling party leaders ensure TPCC chief’s ‘Reddy vs Velama’ comments boomerang on him 

Published: 24th May 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president and Congress MP Revanth Reddy . (Photo | EPS, R V K Rao)

TPCC president and Congress MP Revanth Reddy . (Photo | EPS, R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Annoyed by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s description of Reddys as leaders more reliable and competent than Velamas in running political parties and winning elections, the TRS burst out in protest, accusing the Congress leader of driving a wedge between the two castes. Revanth Reddy, speaking at a meeting at Kodangal on Sunday, said that on any given day, Reddys were better than Velamas in providing leadership and steering a State to development. 

He termed Reddys as very reliable and strong. He even dug into history and said that there was a discord between Velamas and Reddys since Kakatiya rule. Kakatiya kingdom had collapsed as Pratapa Rudra banked on Padma Nayakas (Velamas) instead of Reddys, he pointed out. Those who trusted Reddys neither incurred any loss nor were left to fend for themselves.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy squats to interact with Kumari Yellavva during a Rachabanda programme at Lakshmapur in Medchal district on Monday

The PCC chief also heaped praises on the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who helped Congress to form government at the Centre. Revanth also wanted that Reddys should continue farming. He called upon his “Reddy brothers” to possess at least five to 10 acre of land. “If we have agriculture lands, then the country or the State will remain in the hands of Reddys”, he said. “Reddys are being neglected politically because we are giving up agriculture and lost connection with weaker sections. SCs and Tribals are knocking on the doors of Reddys, because we are helping them by all means. SCs and Tribals always reposed faith in Reddys because help them,” Revanth said.

However, Rythu Bandhu Samithi state president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was giving opportunities to all irrespective of their caste or religion. He alleged that Revanth was trying to create a rift among castes and religions. “It is very unfortunate that wastrels like Revanth Reddy are in politics,” Rajeswar Reddy said. The TRS leader said that one should not seek political opportunity or power by using caste. Those who do good service to the people would come to power and not based on castes or religion, Palla said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS A Revanth Reddy TPCC
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp