STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three-year-old run over by lorry in Hyderabad

A three-year-old girl Ramavath Pavansri playing in front of her house was crushed to death by a mini lorry at Saidabad in the city on Monday.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-year-old girl Ramavath Pavansri playing in front of her house was crushed to death by a mini lorry at Saidabad in the city on Monday. The lorry was transporting cement for a building, construction of which is being done illegally.

A hunt was launched to nab the driver of the vehicle, who fled from the spot after the incident. Police said Jerpula Walya, a resident of Khajabagh, started constructing a building illegally. On Monday, a mini lorry with 40 bags of cement, came to the site. After unloading cement, the vehicle started from the place. 
The lorry driver, without noticing the girl playing in front of their house, ran over her. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lorry Accident
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp