Three-year-old run over by lorry in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-year-old girl Ramavath Pavansri playing in front of her house was crushed to death by a mini lorry at Saidabad in the city on Monday. The lorry was transporting cement for a building, construction of which is being done illegally.

A hunt was launched to nab the driver of the vehicle, who fled from the spot after the incident. Police said Jerpula Walya, a resident of Khajabagh, started constructing a building illegally. On Monday, a mini lorry with 40 bags of cement, came to the site. After unloading cement, the vehicle started from the place.

The lorry driver, without noticing the girl playing in front of their house, ran over her.