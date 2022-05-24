TS ministers discuss new structure for Osmania hospital with Owaisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major development, Health Minister Harish Rao along with Home Minister Mahmhood Ali and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas met Akbarudin Owaisi and Asadudin Owaisi at a meeting in MCR-HRD to discuss the fate of Osmania General Hospital. The public representatives asked the committee of chief engineers formed to assess possibilities of building a new hospital to complete their report at the earliest so that a decision regarding the new structure can be expedited.

The committee had been formed by the High Court of Telangana to look into the possibility of building a new hospital complex while preserving the existing heritage structure. Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, Harish stressed to health department officials to expedite works on eight newly established medical colleges so that when the National Medical Council visits, there is basic minimum infrastructure available to get the requisite permits. The Minister further said that the State is hoping to start MBBS course this year.