STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TS ministers discuss new structure for Osmania hospital with Owaisis

The committee had been formed by the High Court of Telangana to look into the possibility of building a new hospital complex while preserving the existing heritage structure. 

Published: 24th May 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao (Photo | Express)

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major development, Health Minister Harish Rao along with Home Minister Mahmhood Ali and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas met Akbarudin Owaisi and Asadudin Owaisi at a meeting in MCR-HRD to discuss the fate of Osmania General Hospital. The public representatives asked the committee of chief engineers formed to assess possibilities of building a new hospital to complete their report at the earliest so that a decision regarding the new structure can be expedited. 

The committee had been formed by the High Court of Telangana to look into the possibility of building a new hospital complex while preserving the existing heritage structure. Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, Harish stressed to health department officials to expedite works on eight newly established medical colleges so that when the National Medical Council visits, there is basic minimum infrastructure available to get the requisite permits. The Minister further said that the State is hoping to start MBBS course this year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rao Mahmhood Ali Talasani Srinivas Asadudin Owaisi Akbarudin Owaisi
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp