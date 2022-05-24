STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS objects to AP’s Polavaram lift scheme

The State Irrigation officials objected to the Andhra Pradesh government’s proposed lift irrigation scheme at Polavaram and also the Pothireddypadu expansion works taken up by AP government.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:28 AM

The Polavaram project spillway after installation of radial gates I Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Irrigation officials objected to the Andhra Pradesh government’s proposed lift irrigation scheme at Polavaram and also the Pothireddypadu expansion works taken up by AP government. They sought the intervention of Godavari River Management Board and Krishna River Management Board in this regard. In a letter to the GRMB chairman on Monday, Irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar said that it was not permissible or proper for the AP government to undertake a lift scheme from the dead storage of Polavaram reservoir thereby affecting the Godavari Delta Scheme requirements.

He recalled that the AP government stated that there was no availability of water in Godavari and raised objections over irrigation projects taken up by the Telangana government. In another letter to the chairman of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), Muralidhar requested to take necessary action restraining the AP government from going ahead with the tender process of execution of the works connected with expansion of Pothireddypadu head regulator.

