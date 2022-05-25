STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

AI-powered collision alert system to make bus rides safer on TS roads

The dataset is released in the public domain for unrestricted use and is becoming a defacto dataset for all road analysis.

Published: 25th May 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered solutions may soon make roads a safer place to drive. A unique AI approach that uses the predictive power of AI to identify risks on the road, and a collision alert system to communicate timely alerts to drivers, to make several improvements related to road safety.The backers behind the project -- ‘Intelligent Solutions for Road Safety through Technology and Engineering’ (iRASTE) -- are in talks with the Telangana government to adopt the technology in a fleet of buses that ply on highways.

The project will also identify grey spots by data analysis and mobility analysis by continuously monitoring dynamic risks on the entire road network. Grey spots are locations on roads, which left unaddressed, could become blackspots (locations with fatal accidents). The system also conducts continuous monitoring of roads and designs engineering fixes to correct existing road blackspots for preventive maintenance and improved road infrastructure.

The iRASTE project is under by the I-Hub Foundation, IIIT Hyderabad, a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) set up in the technology vertical- Data Banks & Data Services supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) along with INAI (Applied AI Research Institute). The dataset, a first of its kind, consists of 10,000 images, finely annotated with 34 classes collected from 182 drive sequences on Indian roads obtained from a front-facing camera attached to a car driven around Hyderabad and Bengaluru and their outskirts. The dataset is released in the public domain for unrestricted use and is becoming a defacto dataset for all road analysis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AI iRASTE
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp