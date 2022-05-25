AI-powered collision alert system to make bus rides safer on TS roads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered solutions may soon make roads a safer place to drive. A unique AI approach that uses the predictive power of AI to identify risks on the road, and a collision alert system to communicate timely alerts to drivers, to make several improvements related to road safety.The backers behind the project -- ‘Intelligent Solutions for Road Safety through Technology and Engineering’ (iRASTE) -- are in talks with the Telangana government to adopt the technology in a fleet of buses that ply on highways.

The project will also identify grey spots by data analysis and mobility analysis by continuously monitoring dynamic risks on the entire road network. Grey spots are locations on roads, which left unaddressed, could become blackspots (locations with fatal accidents). The system also conducts continuous monitoring of roads and designs engineering fixes to correct existing road blackspots for preventive maintenance and improved road infrastructure.

The iRASTE project is under by the I-Hub Foundation, IIIT Hyderabad, a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) set up in the technology vertical- Data Banks & Data Services supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) along with INAI (Applied AI Research Institute). The dataset, a first of its kind, consists of 10,000 images, finely annotated with 34 classes collected from 182 drive sequences on Indian roads obtained from a front-facing camera attached to a car driven around Hyderabad and Bengaluru and their outskirts. The dataset is released in the public domain for unrestricted use and is becoming a defacto dataset for all road analysis.