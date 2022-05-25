STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP worker stabs TRS leader over spat on WhatsApp

The DCP added that they both were chatting in a WhatsApp group and soon it turned into a heated exchange of words.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Angry WhatsApp verbal exchanges between Nalkakunta division TRS president and BJP leader turned ugly which had led to the latter inflicting knife injuries on the former. Medi Prasad, TRS president of Nalkakunta division, lodged a complaint with Kacheguda police station after the assault on him by saffron party leader Pathikoti Mahesh. According to East Zone DCP C. Satish said: “The TRS leader sustained injuries on his hands and legs. He is under treatment at a hospital.”

The DCP added that they both were chatting in a WhatsApp group and soon it turned into a heated exchange of words. A case has been registered at Kacheguda police station under IPC 324 against Mahesh and investigation is on.

