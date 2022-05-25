Facial recognition fine if rules followed: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao shared his thoughts on ‘AI on the Street: Managing Trust in the Public Square’ at a panel discussion at World Economic Forum in Davos. Speaking at the session, Rama Rao said, “Big challenge in using technologies like facial recognition coupled with AI, is to gain citizens’ confidence that the government is unbiased in their use of data & citizens are not surveilled unless they have been notified.”

Rama Rao also stated that the only way to be able to achieve this would be to first clearly identify the regulatory powers that each of the government organisations would require. “These powers must be given to them in a parliamentary and a fully transparent method,” Rama Rao said.

“Facial recognition has reduced the dependency on physical resources and time taken to find criminals and missing people. With the right regulatory outreach, we can make it far easier for police and also support the citizens with their needs,” he said.

Rama Rao said that every single step that the government will take to be able to use facial recognition needs to be shared with the public first before it is being used by the government organizations. This needs to be formally bestowed upon them following the rules of democracy.