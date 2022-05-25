New block in OGH, heritage structure to be retained

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a development that will make healthcare workers, citizens, and heritage lovers happy, the Osmania General Hospital will see the setting up of a new building as well as the restoration to the old edifice. This was stated by Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad MP, on Twitter.“The hospital’s heritage building will not be demolished but restored. A new building will also be constructed without obstructing the view of the heritage buildings,” the MP said.

The decision was taken at a meeting called by Health Minister T Harish Rao along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas in which Akbaruddin Owaisi and Asaduddin Owaisi took part in a meeting at MCR-HRD to discuss the fate of Osmania General Hospital on Monday.

At the meeting, it was decided that the new building will be built at the cost of Rs 560 crore and the proposal of the same will be presented to Telangana CM and then to the Cabinet, Asaduddin said in his tweet.The public representatives asked the committee of chief engineers constituted to assess possibilities of building a new hospital, to complete their report at the earliest so that a decision regarding the new structure could be expedited. The committee had been formed by the High Court of Telangana.

