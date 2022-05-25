NGT stops NHAI from levelling lake in Suryapet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of a small village of Raghavapuram in Suryapet district logged in a major victory when the National Green Tribunal directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) not to dump soil and the level area within Full Tank Level of Chuttukunta lake in their village which they were doing as part of the national highway expansion project.The NGT suggested to the NHAI to instead use a block column of 80 metres to build a bridge on the stretch of the lake which it was trying to level which will facilitate free flow of water in the lake.

The project in question was NH 365 BB from Suryapet to Khammam for the expansion of the width of the road from 2 lanes to 4 lanes for improving traffic flow. The lake falls on the right side of the said project towards Khammam and the affected area was nearly 50x25 square metre. In fact, it was also found that the Chuttu Kunta lake was linked to at least 12 others downstream lakes spreading across four different mandals. If the lake is filled up, it would lead to all the tanks drying up.

To preserve the interlinking of 12 lakes, the NGT ordered the NHAI to build an elevated block column bridge of 80 meters and make as many box vents needed by consulting the irrigation department so that the flow of water in unaffected. The NGT further stated that based on the Joint Committee’s report, the NHAI must follow the recommendation of increasing the storage capacity in the lake by enhancing the FTL.The NGT in its direction also asked the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change to conduct the Environment Impact Study and obtain prior clearance.

