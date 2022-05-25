Teacher turns up drunk at exam centre, terminated

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A government schoolteacher, who was deputed as an invigilator to an SSC examination centre in Huzurabad, reportedly turned up drunk to work on Tuesday. Later, in the day, he was terminated from service for dereliction of duty.

On the second day of the SSC examinations, Amula Ravikumar, a physical education teacher from the Zila Parishad High School in Rampur, arrived at the exam centre in an inebriated condition. During the exam, students noticed the liquor smell emanating from him and alerted the officials, who called the police. Police arrived at the centre and took him for a breathalyser test, where he was found to have consumed liquor.

A Ravikumar undergoes a breathalyser test

at the SSC examination centre in Huzurabad

of Karimnagar district on Tuesday

After the news broke out, the District Educational Officer (DEO) Janardhan Rao terminated Ravikumar from service and suspended the Chief Superintendent and departmental officer for negligence. Flying squads inspected 29 centres and the DEO inspected four centres to see the conduct of examination.

Sanskrit teacher held for harassing PG student

Karimnagar police arrested a college lecturer on Tuesday on charges of harassing a female post-graduate student. The accused has been identified as Puppala Bharadwaj from Santosh Nagar in Hyderabad. He was arrested in Wanaparthy town after the student filed a complaint.

According to the complainant, who is a resident of Karimnagar, when she was studying at Osmania University in Hyderabad, the accused gave her an impression of being a calm and helpful teacher. During that time, he exchanged numbers with the student and both of them were in touch for a long time.

Things changed when the teacher proposed marriage. The student, however, refused. The accused kept on sending messages, which the student ignored for a long time. But then he started blackmailing her and sent some obscene and objectionable messages on WhatsApp.

Feeling threatened, the student approached Gangadhara Police station on May 10, said Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana. He was taken into custody at Wanaparthy town in Mahaboobnagar district by CCS, task force and SHE team of the police department.