STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Will TS be allowed to raise FRBM loans? Politics will decide

The sources said that the Ministry officials would now refer the matter to the Union Finance Minister.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Now, it is politics that would decide whether or not Telangana could go in for open market borrowings for this year.The Union Finance Ministry officials, after hearing the arguments of the State Finance officials for allowing the State to borrow, left the matter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take a call.

After the Union Finance Ministry denied the permission for Telangana to raise Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) loans, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao left for Delhi on Friday and stayed put there for five days. He submitted necessary letters and required pieces of evidence to substantiate his argument for permission to go in for open market borrowings.

According to sources, the Union Finance Ministry officials are ‘convinced’ with his arguments. However, the Union Finance Ministry officials were non-committal on the State’s FRBM loans. The sources said that the Ministry officials would now refer the matter to the Union Finance Minister.

“Officials are convinced. But, they cannot take any decision. A political decision is required to allow TS to raise the FRBM loans,” Finance Ministry officials reportedly informed the State government officials. “Telangana’s case may not go up to PM Narendra Modi’s level. The Union Finance Ministry will take a decision,” the Union Finance Ministry officials had told the State government honchos.

But, in the present political scenario, especially after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao began attacking the BJP-led Central government, it remains to be seen if the ‘political decision’ on borrowings will be in the State’s favour or not. There is also a likelihood of the entire issue going to the Prime Minister as both the TRS and BJP are locked in an intense political war in the State.

The possibilities 
If the ‘political decision’ is positive, the State would be able to raise some portion of the Rs 53,000 crore market borrowings it proposed in the 2022-23 Budget. If not, then it may take legal recourse
Till date, no TRS leader has made any official comment on the Centre’s denial to State to raise FRBM loans

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act K Ramakrishna Rao FRBM
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp