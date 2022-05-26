ACB arrests Bhainsa tahsildar for graft

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested Bhainsa Tahsildar Arra Narender of Nirmal district after finding assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during a search of his residence.According to officials, the assets were both movable and immovable, including properties worth Rs 1,16,28,314 and Rs 1,32,096 in cash. A disproportionate assets case was registered against him and he was produced before the Special Court for ACB cases in Karimnagar.

Narender’s role was found in a corruption case in 2021, when ACB arrested a VRA at Khanapur in the district. At that time, Narender was posted at Khanapur as tahsildar.During the investigation into the 2021 case, officials found clues of his ill-gotten wealth and raided his home. Narender was earlier posted in the district college and was transferred to Bhainsa a few months ago.Officials said searches are still on at different locations and further investigation into the case is underway.