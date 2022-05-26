STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACB arrests Bhainsa tahsildar for graft

Officials said searches are still on at different locations and further investigation into the case is underway.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested Bhainsa Tahsildar Arra Narender of Nirmal district after finding assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during a search of his residence.According to officials, the assets were both movable and immovable, including properties worth Rs 1,16,28,314 and Rs 1,32,096 in cash. A disproportionate assets case was registered against him and he was produced before the Special Court for ACB cases in Karimnagar. 

Narender’s role was found in a corruption case in 2021, when ACB arrested a VRA at Khanapur in the district. At that time, Narender was posted at Khanapur as tahsildar.During the investigation into the 2021 case, officials found clues of his ill-gotten wealth and raided his home. Narender was earlier posted in the district college and was transferred to Bhainsa a few months ago.Officials said searches are still on at different locations and further investigation into the case is underway.

