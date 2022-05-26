STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi promises to scrap Muslim reservations

As there are indications that Hindus might be persecuted in Telangana in the near future, I want to tell you that I am here for you.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay did not mince his words over how forcefully he intended to take the Hindutva movement into the midst of the people by saying that he would remain the protector and benefactor of all Hindus.

“I am like your big brother. As there are indications that Hindus might be persecuted in Telangana in the near future, I want to tell you that I am here for you. If you face any problem, you can turn to me. I will act as Hindu Dharma Kavach. The saffron flag provides you with the protection that you would need,” Sanjay told the crowd in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Echoing Union Finance Minister Amit Shah’s assertion that the reservations now available to the Muslims both in education and employment would be scrapped soon, Sanjay said he would be working towards this objective.“After stripping Muslims of reservations, they would be given to the SCs, STs, BCs, and EBCs.” he said, adding that he was intent on exposing the cruelty of Razakars during the Nizam’s rule. 

“Like The Kashmir Files, a movie called The Razakar Files will be produced soon,” Sanjay said and reiterated that he would fight till his very last drop of blood to uphold Hindutva and unite all Hindus in Telangana.

