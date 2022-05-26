STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central scheme to help TS discoms save Rs 1,500 crore

Distribution cos to be exempted from paying late payment surcharge

Published: 26th May 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State-owned Discom stand to get financial benefit of around Rs 1,500 crore, if the Union Power Ministry goes ahead with implementing its proposed scheme to liquidate the past dues of the power distribution companies. The Power Ministry on Wednesday said that with the proposed scheme, Discoms will be allowed to clear their dues in up to 48 monthly instalments. 

The scheme will also exempt the Discoms from late payment surcharge. Discoms not paying the late payment surcharge will bring relief for power consumers too as it will not be passed on in retail tariff, the Power Ministry said.All the Discoms in the country owe Rs 1,00,018 crore as on May 18, 2022 to the generating companies (Gencos). Once the scheme is implemented, the Discoms in the country will save Rs 19,833 crore as late payment surcharge in the next 12 to 48 months. 

“States like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, who have large outstanding dues, will save over Rs 4,500 crore each as a result of this measure. Uttar Pradesh will save around Rs 2,500 crore while States like Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Telangana will save in the range of Rs 1,100 crore to Rs 1,700 crore,” the Power Ministry said. 

The savings by Discoms will ultimately benefit the electricity consumer due to reduced burden of late payment surcharge, the Ministry said.Meanwhile, the State government is all set to give its nod for the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), intended to help the Discoms improve operational efficiencies and financial sustainability. The State government officials had recently informed this to the Union Power Ministry. 

