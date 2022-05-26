STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devotees throng Kondagattu shrine on Hanuman Jayanti

The devotees also visited Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on their return journey.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees gather in large numbers at the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Devotees in large numbers thronged historic Sri Anjaneya Swamy devasthanam in Kondagattu of Mallial mandal on the occasion of Pedda Hanuman Jayanti here on Wednesday. Thousands of Hanuman deeksha devotees trekked to the temple barefoot in the scorching summer heat and the hillock reverberated with ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘ Jai Hanuman’ chants.  

Though the temple authorities claimed to have made adequate arrangements, the devotees had to face several problems due to non-availability of adequate water in the ‘Dharma Gundam’ (sacred lake). They were forced to bathe in the same water that had turned brown. 

Vehicles were allowed halfway to the hillock shrine after JNTU College arranged a temporary parking lot. The devotees also visited Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on their return journey. The devotees offered ground nut, bananas to the monkeys on the temple premises. It is after two years the devotees were allowed to take part in the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations at the temple.

Water shortage

Though the authorities claimed to have made adequate arrangements, adequate water was not available in 
the ‘Dharma Gundam’ (sacred lake)

