Dig up TS mosques, look for Shivalingas: Bandi

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Taking forward BJP’s agenda of Hindutva, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday made no bones about his belief that all mosques have been built after razing temples.“Let us dig up the mosques in Telangana. If there are corpses, they are yours. If there are Shiva lingas, then they are ours,” he said, daring Muslim minorities to take up the gauntlet, at a surcharged Ekta Yatra programme at Karimnagar organised on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The BJP leader, drawing the attention of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, asked him to rise to his challenge. “Rama Rajyam will come when we remove the Idgah near Kalabharathi in Karimnagar and the dargah on the premises of Vemulawada temple,” Sanjay said.