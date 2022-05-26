STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ex gratia sought for kin of deceased ryots

The TRS reached out to 1350 grief-stricken farmers’ families and gave Rs 6 lakh cheques to each of them till 2018 but subsequently it petered out.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government which went to the rescue of the families of the farmers who died by suicide due to agriculture-related stress by paying them an ex gratia of Rs 6 lakh appears to have stopped it though the GO relating to the relief is still active. According to Bannuru Kondal Reddy of Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV), who made an extensive study on agrarian crisis in the state in association with the Human Rights Forum (HRF), the relief that used to be extended to the families of those who ended their lives has proved to be short lived.

The TRS reached out to 1350 grief-stricken farmers’ families and gave Rs 6 lakh cheques to each of them till 2018 but subsequently it petered out. The scheme began in 2014 when the Telangana state was formed.After the HC gave directions in two PILS filed by Kondal Reddy that the state government should extend financial relief to the kin of as many as 250 families in Telangana, the two organisations - RSV and HRF - are now contemplating to move similar PIL in respect several other families which have been left high and dry.

TRS reached out to 1,250 families: Petitioner

The TRS reached out to 1,350 grief-stricken farmers’ families and gave Rs 6 lakh cheques to each of them till 2018 but subsequently the scheme petered out, according to Bannuru Kondal Reddy of RSV, who made an extensive study on agrarian crisis the HRF

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ex-gratia deceased farmers
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp