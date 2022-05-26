Ex gratia sought for kin of deceased ryots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government which went to the rescue of the families of the farmers who died by suicide due to agriculture-related stress by paying them an ex gratia of Rs 6 lakh appears to have stopped it though the GO relating to the relief is still active. According to Bannuru Kondal Reddy of Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV), who made an extensive study on agrarian crisis in the state in association with the Human Rights Forum (HRF), the relief that used to be extended to the families of those who ended their lives has proved to be short lived.

The TRS reached out to 1350 grief-stricken farmers’ families and gave Rs 6 lakh cheques to each of them till 2018 but subsequently it petered out. The scheme began in 2014 when the Telangana state was formed.After the HC gave directions in two PILS filed by Kondal Reddy that the state government should extend financial relief to the kin of as many as 250 families in Telangana, the two organisations - RSV and HRF - are now contemplating to move similar PIL in respect several other families which have been left high and dry.

