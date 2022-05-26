Gutha accuses Centre of conspiring against TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the Centre was conspiring against Telangana to destroy its financial resources. Speaking to reporters in Nalgonda on Wednesday, Sukhender Reddy said: “The Centre is obstructing the flow of funds to the State. Its destroying the federal structure of the country.”

He also found fault with the Opposition leaders for pursuing caste-based politics. “Using caste for selfish political gains is intolerable. People won’t support such politics,” he said. Stating that the State witnessed vast development under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, he urged Prime Minister Na-rendra Modi to implement the assurances given under the AP Reorganisation Act.