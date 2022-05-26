KLIS works carried out under police protection

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With the help of protection from police personnel, engineers started the Package 21 works for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) at the Byrapura pump house on Wednesday. Three villages and several tribal habitations are likely to submerge once the project is operational. Residents of those areas have obstructed the work several times demanding that the government release a revised detailed project report. Protesters have also planned to prevent officials from carrying out works from Thursday and are circulating messages on social media platforms to mobilise locals.

Nizamabad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) A Venkateshwarlu told Express that the pump house and other works weren’t related to the revised package works. These are the works that were initiated when the undivided Andhra Pradesh government was in place, he said. Venkateshwarlu asserted that the works would be carried out without making any changes and urged villagers to discuss their apprehensions with district officials. All steps to maintain law and order at the irrigation project sites will be taken, the ACP added.

No cause for concern

