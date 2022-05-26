Modi to interact with BJP leaders at Begumpet airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive here on Thursday to attend the 20th-anniversary celebrations of ISB, will have a brief interaction with important leaders of the BJP at Begumpet airport.

“The Prime Minister is expected to convey his greetings and then give slogans from the stage. After this, he may have a brief informal interaction with the State office-bearers, national executive members, MPs and MLAs inside the airport, before flying to the University of Hyderabad in a chopper,” a BJP leader told Express.

A small stage has been erected at the airport, where BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will welcome the Prime Minister. At a distance, a designated area has been marked for BJP workers who are expected to come out in large numbers to welcome and greet Modi. Party leaders have pinned high hopes on Modi’s visit.

Recently, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed meetings in the State. Three top leaders of the BJP have visited the State just in a span of 20 days.However, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to be away in Bengaluru to avoid receiving the PM has not gone well with the leaders of Congress and BJP.

“KCR should learn from Chief Ministers like Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Despite having political differences, they have never behaved in this manner. It shows the real face of KCR,” commented BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar.