TS government promotes 26 professors of State varsities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the history of State universities in Telangana, the promotion of senior professors has been implemented through the ‘Career Advancement Scheme’. According to officials, the State government has issued orders promoting 26 professors. Professors with more than ten years of experience as well as proven research experience were recommended for promotion by the committee and this was approved by the Executive Committee of the university in its meeting.

The orders were handed over to the senior professors by Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Professor D Ravinder. Those promoted include Prof P Laxminarayana, Registrar from the University Colleges of Engineering and Technology. Others include four from Business Management, four from the Commerce department, from English, Public Administration, Telugu, Physical Education, Physics and Zoology department.