Day to remember for Modi supporters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A festive atmosphere prevailed at the Begumpet airport, which has most remained out of bounds for the general public ever since the RGI Airport became operational, on Thursday with the place reverberating with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi not only landed and took off from the Begumpet airport during his short visit to Hyderabad, but also addressed BJP leaders and activists as part of his whirlwind tour of the State. A large number of BJP workers, mobilised from different parts of the State, and Modi supporters gathered at the airport to accord a grand welcome to the Prime Minister. Their slogans of ‘Jai Modi’ were almost drowned out by the drummers who added colour to the already festive mood. Folk dancers too showcased their talent at the airport.

Unmindful of the humid weather conditions, Modi supporters stood in the hot sun for a long time to see the PM who acknowledged their patience with a wave. Apart from the airport, the environs of Begumpet sported a festive look. Hundreds of flexis, placards and banners were erected on the roads heading to the airport. Modi was in the city on Thursday to attend the graduation ceremony in Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

Even though the Prime Minister landed in Hyderabad at around 12.50 pm, the crowds had started gathering from 11 am itself. After the programme, there was a huge traffic jam outside the airport as thousands of party workers and supporters started returning home.

Begumpet airport abuzz after a long time

Begumpet airport, which was closed for passenger flights almost 15 years ago, witnessed hectic political activity on Thursday that exposed the differences between the BJP and the TRS. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao left Begumpet airport for Bengaluru hours before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rao landed at Begumpet airport after Modi’s special flight took off for Chennai. This was the third visit of Modi to Hyderabad in the last six months. Rao had avoided meeting him on all three occasions. In Bengaluru, the TRS president met former prime minister HD Deve Gowda while Modi, besides his official programme at ISB, interacted with party leaders in Hyderabad

Chief Minister leaves for Bengaluru at 11.45 am

Prime Minister arrives at 12.50 pm

Prime Minister leaves for Chennai at 4 pm

Chief Minister arrives at 7 pm

PM’s Tips