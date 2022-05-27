STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad begins countdown for International Yoga Day with 'Yoga Utsav'

Politicians, sports and film industry personalities, and general public took part and performes yoga to spread awareness about the importance of yoga in daily life. 

Published: 27th May 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

'Yoga Utsav' in Hyderabad(Photo | Express/ R V K Rao)

'Yoga Utsav' in Hyderabad(Photo | Express/ R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 25-day countdown for International Yoga Day on June 21 has been kicked-off on Friday morning with 'Yoga Utsav' held at LB Stadium. 

Politicians, sports and film industry personalities, and general public took part and performes yoga to spread awareness about the importance of yoga in daily life. 

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for AYUSH Sarabananda Sonowal, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, badminton player Saina Nehwal, cricketer Mithali Raj, actor Sandeep Kishan, director Dil Raju, and others participated in the yoga performance on the first day of the countdown.

The union ministry for AYUSH, in collaboration with the ministry for tourism and culture are promoting this year's international yoga day in a major way. 

Already a 50-day countdown has started in the run-up to the yoga day in Assam. Hyderabad was chosen for conducting 25-day countdown events among south Indian states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Yoga Day Yoga Utsav AYUSH Tourism
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp