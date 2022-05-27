Hyderabad begins countdown for International Yoga Day with 'Yoga Utsav'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 25-day countdown for International Yoga Day on June 21 has been kicked-off on Friday morning with 'Yoga Utsav' held at LB Stadium.

Politicians, sports and film industry personalities, and general public took part and performes yoga to spread awareness about the importance of yoga in daily life.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for AYUSH Sarabananda Sonowal, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, badminton player Saina Nehwal, cricketer Mithali Raj, actor Sandeep Kishan, director Dil Raju, and others participated in the yoga performance on the first day of the countdown.

The union ministry for AYUSH, in collaboration with the ministry for tourism and culture are promoting this year's international yoga day in a major way.

Already a 50-day countdown has started in the run-up to the yoga day in Assam. Hyderabad was chosen for conducting 25-day countdown events among south Indian states.