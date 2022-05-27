I see nothing but thirst for power in Modi, states Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that he could see nothing but thirst for power in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Begumpet airport, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded the Prime Minister apologise for his distasteful comments on the bifurcation of the erstwhile AP during the last Parliament session.

On the Prime Minister declaring that BJP would transform Hyderabad from being a “hub for appeasement” to a technology hub, Revanth asked Modi how that he hoped to achieve this when the Centre has decided to shelve the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project sanctioned by the Congress for Hyderabad in 2010.

Earlier during the day, Revanth posed nine questions to Modi ahead of his visit to Hyderabad to take part in the 20th anniversary celebrations and graduation of PGP class of 2022, at the ISB.He questioned the Prime Minister as to what was stopping him from ordering a CBI inquiry into the corruption allegedly perpetrated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family members in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, and by Naini coal mines in Odisha, issues that have been repeatedly raised by the Congress.

“The way the Centre has been shielding KCR, I am sure that there is a secret understanding between the TRS and the BJP and this is becoming all too evident for the people,” Revanth said.He questioned Modi about what happened to ITIR, Turmeric Board at Armoor in Nizamabad, steel factory at Bayyaram, railway coach factory at Kazipet, tribal university, reopening of Cement Corporation of India in Adilabad, National Project status for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme and other assurances in the AP Reorganisation Act and by the BJP.

Revanth also sought to know why farmers were being made the scapegoat in the political game being played by TRS and BJP in the name of parboiled rice and paddy procurement. He also wondered why Bhadrachalam was not being made part of the Ramayana Circuit.