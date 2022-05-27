STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

I see nothing but thirst for power in Modi, states Revanth

Revanth also sought to know why farmers were being made the scapegoat in the political game being played by TRS and BJP in the name of parboiled rice and paddy procurement.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and MP A Revanth Reddy.

Congress leader and MP A Revanth Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that he could see nothing but thirst for power in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Begumpet airport, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded the Prime Minister apologise for his distasteful comments on the bifurcation of the erstwhile AP during the last Parliament session. 

On the Prime Minister declaring that BJP would transform Hyderabad from being a “hub for appeasement” to a technology hub, Revanth asked Modi how that he hoped to achieve this when the Centre has decided to shelve the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project sanctioned by the Congress for Hyderabad in 2010.

Earlier during the day, Revanth posed nine questions to Modi ahead of his visit to Hyderabad to take part in the 20th anniversary celebrations and graduation of PGP class of 2022, at the ISB.He questioned the Prime Minister as to what was stopping him from ordering a CBI inquiry into the corruption allegedly perpetrated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family members in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, and by Naini coal mines in Odisha, issues that have been repeatedly raised by the Congress.

“The way the Centre has been shielding KCR, I am sure that there is a secret understanding between the TRS and the BJP and this is becoming all too evident for the people,” Revanth said.He questioned Modi about what happened to ITIR, Turmeric Board at Armoor in Nizamabad, steel factory at Bayyaram, railway coach factory at Kazipet, tribal university, reopening of Cement Corporation of India in Adilabad, National Project status for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme and other assurances in the AP Reorganisation Act and by the BJP. 

Revanth also sought to know why farmers were being made the scapegoat in the political game being played by TRS and BJP in the name of parboiled rice and paddy procurement. He also wondered why Bhadrachalam was not being made part of the Ramayana Circuit. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi A Revanth Reddy
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp