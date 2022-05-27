Pulla Reddy’s grandson, family to be questioned

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Punjagutta police investigating the case of attempt to murder and dowry harassment registered against Eknath Reddy, grandson of reputed sweetmeat retailer G Pulla Reddy, have asked Eknath, his parents Raghava Reddy and Bharathi Reddy and sister Srividya Reddy to join the investigation.

Police have asked the in-laws of Pragnya Reddy, the complainant, to appear before them for questioning. Based on the outcome of the questioning, the investigation will proceed, police said. It may be mentioned here that no arrests have been made so far in the case.

Meanwhile, Pragnya told the media that she apprehends a threat to her life from her husband’s family. Pragnya had earlier filed a petition in court seeking justice and protection from her husband’s family to which the court issued notices to Eknath Reddy, his parents and sister and adjourned hearing.

Pragnay told mediapersons that she was tortured by her husband and his family for having a male child and it increased after her daughter was born. She also alleged that they forced her to undergo “treatment” in Thailand for having a male child.She said that some unknown persons were always deployed outside the house, watching her movements and following her everywhere. Her father-in-law’s gunmen were also following her, she said.

Pragnya’s parents stated though she was being tortured for a very long time, they did their best to mediate and resolve the issues between their daughter and son-in-law so that they could stay together. However, matters worsened between the couple by the day, they said.

Pragnya had earlier lodged a complaint accusing her husband and his parents of trying to kill her on May 10 this year by smothering her. She also accused them of torturing her and blocking her entry into the house by constructing a wall and also depriving her of basic needs like food and water in the portion where she was residing with her seven-year-old daughter.

Complaint lodged on May 10

