Seven killed in separate accidents in TS

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ SIDDIPET: Seven persons were killed in separate road accidents in the districts of Khammam and Siddipet on Thursday. In the first case, tension prevailed at Gokinepalli village of Mudigonda mandal in Khammam district after three persons including a woman and a six-year-old boy died in an accident.

An autorickshaw heading to Sadashivapuram from Khammam collided head-on with a TSRTC bus. Tamalapakula Bharatamma, 60, her grandson Harshavardhan, 6, and one software engineer Saganti Ramesh, 36, died on the spot.

All the victims were autorickshaw passengers while its driver Boddu Uppalaiah and another passenger Tamalapakula Upender, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, were shifted to Government District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam. When the officers tried to shift the bodies for autopsy, the locals obstructed them and staged a ‘rasta roko’ from Khammam to Kodada.

Family mourns loss of four

Four persons died and two others were injured in an accident involving an autorickshaw and a lorry on the outskirts of Alirajpeta village of Jagadevpur mandal in Siddipet district.According to police, G Kanakaiah, 30, and K Kavitha, 26, died on the spot while K Lalitha, 45, and K Chandraiah died on the way to the Gandhi Hospital. The victims, from the same family, met with the accident when they were on their way to attend a function at Toopran.